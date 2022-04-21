Nearly 50 People Feared Trapped After Coal Well Collapses in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

As workers were digging the well to extract coal, the road at a distance of 100 meters developed massive cracks and gave in. The 7-feet-wide cracks were caused by the mining activities nearby.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Several people are feared trapped after an abandoned coal well collapsed during alleged illegal mining activity in the Dumrijod area in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, on Thursday, 21 April.
He said that it will be difficult to pinpoint the location of those who are trapped and the entire area would have to be dug to rescue those who are trapped. He said that the government needs to send trained mining men to rescue them.
The Chirkunda police station in-charge said that the incident happened around 8.30 am on Wednesday. He added, “The unpaved road has formed wide cracks and has completely sunk in. We’re still looking into it.”
(This is a developing story.)