Pegasus Snoopgate: Tharoor-led Parliamentary IT Panel to Meet on 28 July

A Parliamentary Committee led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will hold a meeting on 28 July on the subject of 'citizens' data security and privacy', amid a political storm in the country over alleged snooping of several high-profile journalists, politicians, civil servants, and ministers using the Pegasus spyware.

Tharoor currently serves as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

According to ANI, members from the Ministry of Information Technology and the Home Ministry will also be present.