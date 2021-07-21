Pegasus Snoopgate: Tharoor-led Parliamentary IT Panel to Meet on 28 July

A Parliamentary Committee led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will hold a meeting on 28 July on the subject of 'citizens' data security and privacy', amid a political storm in the country over alleged snooping of several high-profile journalists, politicians, civil servants, and ministers using the Pegasus spyware.
Tharoor currently serves as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.
According to ANI, members from the Ministry of Information Technology and the Home Ministry will also be present.
The meeting comes amid a series of reports called the 'Pegasus Project' that indicate several Indians having been targets or 'potential targets' of snooping using the Pegasus spyware created by NSO Group.
According to reports, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS for Ministry of Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, former Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, former PM and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda, and Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah could have been either targets or potential targets of snooping.
At least 40 other high-profile journalists are also believed to have been targeted.
The Opposition leaders have been attacking the Centre and accusing it of illegally spying on citizens, claims that the government has categorically denied.
The ongoing Parliament session saw ruckus over the matter, with several, including Congress leaders, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
While both Pegasus and the Centre have denied any direct involvement in the alleged snooping, neither have denied their association.
