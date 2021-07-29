Monsoon Session: Cong MPs Give Adjournment Notice, Seek Pegasus Discussion

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE
With a deadlock in Parliament continuing since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, opposition leaders are slated to meet on Thursday to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue.
Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue
Rajya Sabha passed Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.on Thursday
Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (A) Bill, 2021
"We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told media on Thursday
