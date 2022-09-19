Patra Chawl Case: Mumbai Court Extends Sanjay Raut’s Judicial Custody by 14 Days

A special court in Mumbai on Monday, 19 September, extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by another 14 days and took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in which he has been named as an accused in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut (60) on 1 August in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

The ED had last week filed the supplementary charge sheet, naming Raut as an accused in the case.

Raut has moved the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases for bail.

Special judge MG Deshpande, after taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint, issued summons to all the accused in the case, including Pravin Raut, an aide of the Sena MP.