Land Scam Case: No Relief for Sanjay Raut, Judicial Custody Extended Till 5 Sept

A special court here on Monday, 22 August, extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till 5 September in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 1 August in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 8 August.