Is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Breathing Life Back Into Old-School Single Screens?

At the border of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, in an unremarkable village called Loni, the walls of an old single screen, which has been void of any film screenings for the last four months, are being plastered by life-size posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Pathaan.

A day before the release of his much-awaited film, SRK had tweeted a list of 25 single screens which were being reopened only to screen SRK’s Pathaan. One such single screen was Kavita Cinema, in Loni.

“The first movie we ever screened in this hall was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and it ran for a record 25 weeks. That was also an SRK film. This is also an SRK film. We are hoping Pathaan also gives us good business,” said Salman Qureshi, a caterer who provides snacks and cold drinks for the hall’s food counter.

Qureshi added that the cinema hall had shut down during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 as they were running into losses. But they opened briefly last year even though film screenings were few and far between.

“The last movie that did well for us was KGF; after that business has been mellow,” Vikas Shrivastava, Managing Director (Operations), told The Quint.