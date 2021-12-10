Winter Session: Both Parliament Houses Resume; Oppn Suspends Protests

Parliament winter session live updates. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Winter Session of Parliament resumed on Friday, 10 December, after being adjourned on Thursday, with both Houses having been briefed about the chopper crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and several others.
The Opposition on Thursday suspended all protests to pay tribute to the deceased.
The Winter Session has, so far, been a stormy one and has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' agitation, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the Monsoon Session.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the MPs were not allowed to pay tribute to Rawat on Thursday
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, meanwhile, attacked the government over the civilian killings in Nagaland
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021'
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri slammed the previous UPA government of doing little to prevent air pollution. In his statement to LS, he noted two incidents: Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Warren Anderson.
Responding to a question on COVID-19 booster shots, Union Health Minster Mansukh Madaviya said that "we want that as soon as possible, once the country achieves 100 percent vaccinations."
Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)