Parliament Session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill Passed in LS Amid Opposition

Indian Parliament. Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid vehement protest by Opposition MPs.
The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, 29 November, with opposition sloganeering for discussion on farmers' issues, leading to both the Houses being adjourned till 12 noon, and then 2 pm for a second time.
The Winter Session is scheduled to go on until 23 December.
Hours ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was "ready to answer all questions" and stressed on the importance of maintaining decorum.
Both houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha, will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency and one revoking the three agricultural laws will be introduced in the Parliament during the session.
On Wednesday, 24 November, the Union Cabinet had cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'– the draft legislation seeking to rescind the three contentious farm laws after over a year of protests. Last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter session was not held.
Past three Parliamentary sessions were also cut short in view of the health emergency.
The Winter Sessions is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.
Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, calling for a discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, ANI reported.
"TMC wanted to have a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the government is afraid to discuss the conditions of the farmers. Government is not giving Opposition a chance to speak on behalf of the farmers", TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon, after Opposition MPs sloganeered for a discussion on farmer's issue.
Winter Session of Parliament begins in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Mere minutes before the session, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi led a party protest demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws.
PM Modi on Monday stated, "This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future."
He added that his government "is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament" and appealed to maintain the decorum of the proceedings amid debates.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter just hours ahead of the beginning of the session and tweeted in support of the Farm Laws Repealed Bill, stating that the Opposition will rally for a "sunrise for farmers in parliament".
Congress has summoned its Rajya Sabha MPs for a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office on Monday.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha in order to initiate discussions on directing the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and provide compensation to their families, ANI reported.
Another Congress MP, Manickam Tagore also handed in an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha 'to direct government to initiate repealing of three farm laws & to announce compensation for families of 700 farmers who had died in the last one year during farmers' protest at Delhi borders'.
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Monday, gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, ANI reported.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is extremely anticipated will also be introduced in the Parliament. The bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies, as well as organise a framework for India's official digital currency.
After the Cabinet cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' on Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had stated that it will be BJP's priority to take back these three laws. A whip was also issued by the BJP to its Rajya Sabha MPs, urging them to be present on the day to carry out some "very important business".
