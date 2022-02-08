Budget Session: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin, PM Modi to Speak at 11.30 am

As the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 February, is expected to relay his remarks on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha at 11.30 am.

PM Modi had articulated his comments on the presidential address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and had alleged that Opposition parties had instigated the migrant exodus from the cities during the first wave of COVID-19.