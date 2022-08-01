Parents Object to Islamic Prayer During Morning Assembly in Kanpur School

Parents objected to recitation of Islamic prayers during morning assemblies at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Monday, 1 August.
The school authorities said that they recite prayers from four religions – Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, and Christianity – during morning assemblies, a practice in place since the school’s establishment in 2003.
“Parents have now objected, and for that we have taken action.”
Calling the move a “solution,” Archana said, “ With immediate effect, all four of those prayers have been stopped and now we will recite the national anthem.”
“A religious dispute would take place if we were following just one religion, or two religions. But we are following all four religions equally.”
The ADM added that no written complaint has been received in the matter at the moment.
