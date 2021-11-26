Param Bir Singh Moves Court To Cancel Order Declaring Him as Absconding

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has submitted an application for the cancellation of a Mumbai court order, which had declared him as absconding.
The court will hear the matter on 29 November, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 25 November.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Thane Police to investigate a case registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, as per ANI. A DCP-level officer will probe the case.
Singh on Friday arrived in Thane to submit his statement, the police said.
The former Mumbai Police chief is being probed over several cases of extortion in connection with the bomb scare near businessperson Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in February this year.
The former police commissioner had appeared before the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Thursday, in connection with the charges against him. He had left the Crime Branch later on the same day, after nearly seven hours of questioning.
"I have joined the investigation (in a case of extortion) today, as per the order of the Supreme Court. I am cooperating in the investigation and I have full faith in the court," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI after the interrogation.
(With inputs from ANI.)
