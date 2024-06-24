Janab, Aise Kaise? | Exam Leaks, Cancellations, Protests: List of NTA's Failures

Why is the NTA not 'plugging' the regular exam paper leaks?
Thousands of students hit the streets, protesting against reported "exam paper leaks" in the NEET-UG examination.
Shortly after, the UGC-NET exam was cancelled on 19 June, one day after it was conducted across the country, over similar malpractices.
Multiple questions have since been raised on the working of the NTA and the Education Ministry as the future of lakhs of students looks bleak.
That's why we ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?
