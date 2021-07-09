'We Don't Trust the Police': Khan's Family on 1 Month of Panipat Custodial Death

"We are Muslim, why would the police help us?"

One month after the custodial death of 50-year-old Ayyub Halchali Khan, his relatives tell us why they continue to be scared of Haryana Police.

"One of the men who assaulted my uncle in the scorching heat on the terrace of Quila police station was a police official himself. He had taken Rs 40,000 from me in the week that they were harassing and torturning everyone from my family, while saying that if I paid him he will leave us be. We are poor, daily wage workers. I am so scared that the police will create more issues for us, that I cannot even ask them to return my money," Dilshad, Khan's relative who was an eyewitness who alleges he was hit on his back by the police himself, tells this reporter.

Their homes are mourning the death of Ayyub, who was known to be a socially popular person, primarily because he was a poet and comedian, regularly performing at mushairas (poet gatherings).

"He would come on the stage and people would start laughing. His style was brilliant and people could listen to him for hours," Dilshad said. Khan is survived by 6 children, three girls and three boys.