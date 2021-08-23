Infosys CEO to Meet Nirmala Sitharaman Today Over Glitches in Income Tax Portal

Managing Director and CEO of Infosys, Salil Parekh.
Salil Parekh, Managing Director and CEO of Infosys, reached the Finance Ministry to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 23 August, after he was summoned to explain why the glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal have not been fixed even after two and half months since its launch, news agency ANI reported.
"Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available (sic)," a tweet from the official Income Tax India handle read.
The issues included profile updation and changing passwords.
Meanwhile, Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairperson of Infosys, has also been in touch with Sitharaman.
On 16 August, the finance minister had said that glitches on the new Income Tax portal were expected to be fixed entirely in the next two to three days. “I have been reminding Infosys constantly… and Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out,” the minister had said.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined