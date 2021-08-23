Infosys CEO to Meet Nirmala Sitharaman Today Over Glitches in Income Tax Portal

The issues included profile updation and changing passwords.

Meanwhile, Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairperson of Infosys, has also been in touch with Sitharaman.

On 16 August, the finance minister had said that glitches on the new Income Tax portal were expected to be fixed entirely in the next two to three days. “I have been reminding Infosys constantly… and Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out,” the minister had said.