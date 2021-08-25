What's Wrong With The Income Tax E-Filing Portal? How Can Infosys Help?

Sitharaman on 22 June hosted a meeting with officials of Infosys, including Parekh and Pravin Rao and asked them to fix the glitches without any further delay.

During the meeting, Infosys said it has been working to fix the technical issues.

At least five issues — e-proceedings, Form 15CA/15CB, TDS statements, DSC, viewing of past ITRs — were expected to be resolved in about a week, an official statement had said.

“I have been reminding Infosys constantly, and Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that in the next couple of days they will sort out the majority of problems," said Sitharaman.

But, as complaints continued, the IT department took cognizance of the situation on Sunday, and summoned Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Sitharaman why even after 2.5 months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, the glitches remain unresolved. In fact, since 21 August the portal was not available for use.