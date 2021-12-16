Pakistan Hasn't Learnt Lesson From 1971 Defeat, Most Indians Feel: CVoter Survey

A majority of Indians believe that Pakistan hasn’t learnt any lessons from its military defeat of 1971, when India's victory in the Indo-Pak war had paved the way for the formation of Bangladesh from a territory that had hitherto been considered as East Pakistan.

The results of a nationwide poll by CVoter, conducted on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, show that over a third of Indians believe that Pakistan has become more dreadful and revengeful towards India since the defeat.

Here is what the survey has gauged about Indians' sentiments towards Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the changes of the last 50 years in the same context.