‘Stand Corrected’: Chidambaram on Mamata’s Vaccine Letter to PM

While the Modi government's change in vaccine policy, as announced by the Prime Minister on Monday, 7 June, was ascribed to the Supreme Court's rebuke last week, by Opposition leaders, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram withdrew his remarks criticising the PM’s statement on decentralisation of vaccination.

Chidambaram, on Monday, had said that no states had demanded that they be allowed to procure vaccines on their own, as claimed by PM Modi. However, on Tuesday, he withdrew his statement.