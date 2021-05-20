O2 Concentrator Case: Navneet Kalra Sent to Judicial Custody 

A Delhi court on Thursday, 20 May, sent Navneet Kalra to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators.
Rejecting the request of five-day police custody by the Delhi Police, Metropolitan Magistrate Akanksha Garg reportedly said, "Whatever substantial had to be achieved by the investigating agency through the Police Remand of the accused has already been achieved and no fruitful purpose would be served by extending the Police custody of the accused."
Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava sought further remand of Kalra, pointing out that his custody was needed to confront him with the transactions done through mobile phones, reported ANI.
On 17 May, the owner of the Khan Chacha eatery chain was remanded to three days in police custody in the case. Kalra was arrested by the police on the evening of 16 May from his brother-in-law's farmhouse in Gurugram.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench and ANI.)
