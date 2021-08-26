Over Two Years Since Grounding, DGCA Lifts Ban on Boeing 737 MAX

(Photo: File Image)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 26 August, lifted the ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft in India – over two years after the aviation regulator had halted its flight operations.
In early 2019, regulators across the world banned flying 737 Max planes after two fatal accidents killed 346 people. The DGCA also ordered grounding of these planes in March 2019.
Ever since then, the aircraft manufacturer has been modifying the 737 Max, seeking clearance for passenger operations from several countries' aviation regulators.
As per reports, Gurugram-based SpiceJet has leased over 100 737 MAX planes from Avolon and has entered a "settlement" with the airline lessor.
LiveMint quoted the airline as stating, "SpiceJet has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of Max aircraft, paving the way for the airline's 737 Max aircraft to start to return to service."
It added that based on regulatory approvals, it expects to start operations of Max planes around end of September this year.
After the ban, around 175 nations gave the 737 MAX clearance to begin its service, with the US and the UK already approving the aircraft for flying with comprehensive repairs.
China is now the only major market where regulators are yet to give the MAX a go-ahead.
Published: undefined