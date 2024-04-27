'Future at Stake': Teachers on Losing Jobs After Calcutta HC Order in SSC Scam

In 2016, nearly 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the state-level selection Test (SLST) for 24,640 vacant teacher positions in West Bengal.

Following the exam, there were widespread allegations of corruption. A section of unsuccessful candidates launched a campaign, alleging that many of the selected candidates had allegedly paid bribes to be recruited.

In 2021, former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay (who is now the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat), directed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), too, began probing the cases. Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in the case.

While passing its order on 22 April, the high court said: "We have given anxious consideration to the passionate plea that persons who had obtained the appointments legally would be prejudiced if we cancel the entire selection process... we have hardly been left with a choice. We would rather have persons of integrity appointed as teachers through an untainted selection process... than expose students to elements securing appointments through an unscrupulous selection process," as per Frontline.

The court also directed the CBI to take up additional investigations into the alleged irregularities.