Opposition Holds Meet Over Centre's Invite to Discuss Suspension of 12 MPs

Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting on Monday, 20 December to deliberate over attending the meeting called by the Centre on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function."

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi had called for a meeting of leaders of the four political parties - Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena and CPIM - whose Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended, on Monday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday, 19 December.

On November 29, six Congress MPs, two lawmakers each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena and one each of CPIM and CPI were suspended for the entire winter session. CPI’s Binoy Viswom, who is the only member from his party in the Upper House, has not been invited for the meeting as he is among the suspended MPs.

"The Opposition leaders will meet in Parliament tomorrow morning to take a decision on taking part in the meeting called by the Government," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.