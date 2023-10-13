Operation Ajay: First Flight From Israel, Carrying 212 Indians, Lands in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced the launch of Operation Ajay on Wednesday, 11 October, to facilitate the safe return of Indians stranded in Israel.
(Photo: X/Arindam Bagchi)
The first charter flight under Operation Ajay landed in New Delhi from war-torn Israel on Friday, 13 October, carrying 212 Indian nationals.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar received the passengers at the airport.
Passengers thank govt: "This is the first time that we are facing this situation over there. We are very thankful to the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing us back. We are hoping for peace as soon as possible so that we can go back to work as earliest as possible," one of the passengers told news agency ANI.
"On the first day, we were sleeping and at around 6.30 there was a siren. We ran towards the shelter and it was very hard but we managed. We are feeling relaxed and we thank the Government of India."
Background: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced the launch of Operation Ajay on Wednesday, 11 October, to facilitate the safe return of Indians stranded in Israel. Passengers were chosen on a "first come first serve" basis following a drive conducted by the Indian Embassy in Israel for Indians to register themselves with the mission.
Meanwhile, at least 1,200 people have died even as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas following the latter's surprise attack on 7 October.
