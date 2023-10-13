Operation Ajay: First Flight From Israel, Carrying 212 Indians, Lands in Delhi

"On the first day, we were sleeping and at around 6.30 there was a siren. We ran towards the shelter and it was very hard but we managed. We are feeling relaxed and we thank the Government of India."

Background: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced the launch of Operation Ajay on Wednesday, 11 October, to facilitate the safe return of Indians stranded in Israel. Passengers were chosen on a "first come first serve" basis following a drive conducted by the Indian Embassy in Israel for Indians to register themselves with the mission.

Meanwhile, at least 1,200 people have died even as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas following the latter's surprise attack on 7 October.