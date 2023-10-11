India Launches 'Operation Ajay' to Bring Back Citizens From Israel Amid Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Militant group Hamas, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi has launched "Operation Ajay" to help "facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return."
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel said that they have sent emails to registered Indian citizens for a "special flight" on Thursday, 12 October.
"Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the statement added.
(This story will be updated with more details)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)