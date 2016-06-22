On His Birth Anniversary, Let’s Revisit the Sanjay Gandhi Story

(This article was first published on 23 June 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Sanjay Gandhi.)

History seems to have no memory of Sanjay Gandhi, the individual.

He is either remembered as Rajiv Gandhi’s reckless younger brother or the doted-upon son who led his mother, the Prime Minister, astray during the Emergency.

On his birth anniversary, we look back, through Vinod Mehta’s biography, at the man and the moments that defined him.