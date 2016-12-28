Dhirubhai Ambani: The Man Who Heralded Change in Corporate India

(This article was first published on 28 December 2016. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary.)
Reliance Industries under Mukesh Ambani wouldn’t have been one of the richest companies in world, if not for Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. Born in Gujarat on 28 December 1932, Dhirubhai is seen as the foundation of India’s modern corporate history.
On his birth anniversary, here’s taking a look at how Dhirubhai Ambani went on to give his sons the company – Reliance Industries – which today is a $44.7 billion business behemoth.
