Here’s Why We Still Need Gopal Krishna Gokhale

5 Reasons Why Gokhale is Still Relevant Today

Gokhale is still relevant today for five reasons, says Ramachandra Guha.

“Gokhale’s legacy remains important in today’s India in 5 areas: Hindu-Muslim relations, Dalit rights, women’s rights, quality of education needed in our schools and colleges and finally, the idea of public service, public service as a cause that is bigger than oneself.”

Indeed, Gokhale’s views on India’s biggest challenges remain astonishingly relevant and up-to-date even in 21st century India, a no mean feat given that several of his contemporaries come across today as limited by their vision.

Gokhale on Women’s Rights

For instance, Gokhale had many things in common with his great contemporary Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Both were Chitpavan Brahmins, both were mathematics teachers and both were educated at Elphinstone College, Mumbai.

But there the similarities end.

Unlike Tilak, who believed that women did not require to be educated, Gokhale passionately fought for education for all, emancipation of women’s rights and the upliftment of the lower classes.

On Equality of Castes

“The condition of the low castes - it is painful to call them low castes - is not only unsatisfactory as the resolution says - it is so deeply deplorable that it constitutes a grave blot on our social arrangements; and, further, the attitude of our educated men towards this class is profoundly painful and humiliating.”

- Speech at Social Conference, Dharwad, 1903 from Makers of Modern India