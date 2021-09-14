Ola E-Scooter Factory To Be Operated Entirely by Women

Ola, one of India’s largest ride-hailing services, will soon be launching new electric scooter factory, which will be run and managed entirely by women.

In what has been labelled as the “world’s largest women-only factory,” the new e-scooter FutureFactory will employ over 10,000 women and will also have 3,000 robots working alongside the all-female workforce.

The Ola factory, which will be based in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, is aiming to manufacture 10 million e-scooters at full capacity, making it the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

In a blog posted on Monday, 13 September, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women."

“We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory.”