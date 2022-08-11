Odisha: Two Arrested for Forcing Person With Disability To Lick Man’s Feet

A disturbing viral video has surfaced on social media, which shows a man with disability being forced to lick another man's feet.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Odisha police on Wednesday, 10 August, said that they have arrested two people after a video of them forcing a person with disability to lick another man's feet, went viral. The police confirmed that the incident occurred at a de-addiction centre in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, and the video dates back to July 2021.
The victim is seen pleading the accused to spare him, but latter continues to threaten him. The other accused is standing with his feet close to victim's face.
The victim was eventually forced to lick the feet of the accused.
According to KK Hariprasad, the sub-divisional police officer, Baripada (Mayurbhanj), the incident dates back to July 2021, and both the accused have been arrested, reported NDTV.
"A case has been filed against them under sections 341 (wrongfully restraining a person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by a weapon or substance), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 of the Indian penal Code (IPC)," Hariprasad added.
Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj also said that the accused have been arrested and steps are being taken to close this de-addiction centre.
"With regards to the viral video of de-addiction centre, a case has been registered & both accd persons have been arrested & being forwarded to the court. Steps are being taken to close this de-addiction centres. Further investigation is underway," the SP said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
