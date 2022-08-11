Odisha: Two Arrested for Forcing Person With Disability To Lick Man’s Feet

According to KK Hariprasad, the sub-divisional police officer, Baripada (Mayurbhanj), the incident dates back to July 2021, and both the accused have been arrested, reported NDTV.

"A case has been filed against them under sections 341 (wrongfully restraining a person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by a weapon or substance), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 of the Indian penal Code (IPC)," Hariprasad added.

Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj also said that the accused have been arrested and steps are being taken to close this de-addiction centre.

"With regards to the viral video of de-addiction centre, a case has been registered & both accd persons have been arrested & being forwarded to the court. Steps are being taken to close this de-addiction centres. Further investigation is underway," the SP said.