Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 288, Over 900 Injured

Visuals from the crash.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Odisha Train Accident Live News Updates: At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
Injured people taken to Medical College in Balasore, Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC for treatment.
Rescue operations are still on.
Over 550 rescue personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF, and the fire services are said to be on the spot.
Several people are feared to be trapped inside the trains.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state-wide mourning for a day.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to the kin of those who passed away.
According to Odisha State Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick, the death toll in the train crash has risen to 288 with over 900 injured.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident site in Balasore on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation.
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday told ANI, "The identified bodies are either being handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. Statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones."
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reached the crash site on Saturday morning, told PTI, "Our focus now is rescue and relief operations. Cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after probe."
According to Indian Railways Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, about 10-12 coaches of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Odisha’s Balasore at around 7 PM. Some bogies fell onto the opposite track and crashed into a freight train present on the loop track. The train had started from West Bengal and was heading to Chennai.
Shortly after, another train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express, and 3-4 bogies of that train also derailed.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a one-day state mourning following the massive train mishap.
Following the tragedy, several trains have either been cancelled or diverted. South Eastern Railway tweeted out lists of train alerting the public.
Howrah helpline: 03326382217
Kharagpur Helpline 8972073925, 9332392339
Shalimar Helpline: 9903370746
Balasore Helpline: 8249591559, 7978418322
Vijayawada Station: 08662576924
Rajahmundry Station: 08832420541
Help Line numbers set up by SCR:
1. SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516
2. Vijayawada Rly Station 0866 - 2576924
3. Rajahmundry Rly Stn: 0883 - 2420541
4. Renigunta Railway Stn: 9949198414.
5. Tirupati Railway Stn: 7815915571
Helpline numbers set up by SWR:
Bangalore 080-22356409
Bangarpet: 08153 255253
Kuppam : 8431403419
SMVB : 09606005129
KJM :+91 88612 03980
