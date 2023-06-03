Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 288, Over 900 Injured

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 288, Over 900 Injured

In a massive train mishap, a passenger train collided with a freight train in Balasore on Friday night.
India
Odisha Train Accident Live News Updates: At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.

  • Injured people taken to Medical College in Balasore, Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC for treatment.

  • Rescue operations are still on.

  • Over 550 rescue personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF, and the fire services are said to be on the spot.

  • Several people are feared to be trapped inside the trains.

  • Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state-wide mourning for a day.

  • Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to the kin of those who passed away.

Death Toll Rises to 288

According to Odisha State Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick, the death toll in the train crash has risen to 288 with over 900 injured.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Accident Site

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident site in Balasore on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation.

'Bodies Being handed Over to Relatives': Odisha Chief Sec

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday told ANI, "The identified bodies are either being handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. Statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones."

‘Focus Now Is Rescue and Relief Operations’: Railway Min

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reached the crash site on Saturday morning, told PTI, "Our focus now is rescue and relief operations. Cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after probe."

How Did It Happen: What We Know

According to Indian Railways Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, about 10-12 coaches of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Odisha’s Balasore at around 7 PM. Some bogies fell onto the opposite track and crashed into a freight train present on the loop track. The train had started from West Bengal and was heading to Chennai.

Shortly after, another train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express, and 3-4 bogies of that train also derailed.

One-Day State Mourning in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a one-day state mourning following the massive train mishap.

Several Trains Cancelled/Diverted

Following the tragedy, several trains have either been cancelled or diverted. South Eastern Railway tweeted out lists of train alerting the public.

Helpline Numbers Issued

Howrah helpline: 03326382217

Kharagpur Helpline 8972073925, 9332392339

Shalimar Helpline: 9903370746

Balasore Helpline: 8249591559, 7978418322   

Vijayawada Station: 08662576924

Rajahmundry Station: 08832420541

Help Line numbers set up by SCR:

1. SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516

2. Vijayawada Rly Station 0866 - 2576924

3. Rajahmundry Rly Stn: 0883 - 2420541

4. Renigunta Railway Stn: 9949198414.

5. Tirupati Railway Stn: 7815915571

Helpline numbers set up by SWR:

Bangalore 080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam : 8431403419

SMVB : 09606005129

KJM :+91 88612 03980

Published: 03 Jun 2023,08:27 AM IST

