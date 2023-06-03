Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 288, Over 900 Injured

According to Indian Railways Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, about 10-12 coaches of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Odisha’s Balasore at around 7 PM. Some bogies fell onto the opposite track and crashed into a freight train present on the loop track. The train had started from West Bengal and was heading to Chennai.

Shortly after, another train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express, and 3-4 bogies of that train also derailed.