Locals Pour In To Help Odisha Train Crash Victims, Long Queues To Donate Blood

Locals line up at hospital to donate blood.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Amidst the frenzy that followed the train collision in Odisha's Balasore district on the evening of Friday, 2 June, locals poured in hundreds to aid in rescue operations.
Talking to The Quint, 21-year-old Deepak (name changed) from Bhadrak district, an engineering graduate, was with his friends when they heard of the accident at around 8 pm and rushed to help.
Deepak reached the accident spot at around 10:30-11 pm in the night and what he saw terrified him.
Locals say that the accident spot was visible from the highway and hence most of the people who saw it rushed to the spot or to nearby hospitals.
"Locals helped the injured, carried them on bikes/autos to the hospital before the administration intervened. It looked like a blood bath."
Deepak and his friends helped carry a few victims to the hospital and said that there were scores of people who had reached there to donate blood.
A local journalist, requesting anonymity, told The Quint that around 1,100 units of blood were donated throughout the night by locals at multiple hospitals.
"The local community really stepped in to help. By night itself, more than 1,100 units of blood were made available to the hospitals."
Local journalists claimed that people were trapped in at least two coaches which rammed into each other during the accident and that rescue efforts were on to cut through the bogies and evacuate people.
Officials have put the death toll at 261 and said that around 900 people have been injured in the accident.
Deepak, who stayed till early morning outside Soro hospital in Balasore waiting for his turn to donate blood, said that there were so many injured people that they were lying on the floors with saline and medication.
Eyewitnesses said that people were still in queues in the morning to donate blood. Speaking to a media outlet, Odisha's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that locals have been continuously helping the rescue teams.
"People are coming voluntarily to donate blood. I am getting requests from many places, so it is a good sign. Since the accident, a lot of local people have been assisting our rescue professionals."
