Odisha Train Accident: FIR Filed by Railway Police Against Unknown Persons

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday, 4 June that a change in electronic interlocking may have caused the horrific train accident in Odisha.

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

He added that "whoever did it and how it happened will come out during the detailed investigation."

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the Odisha train accident, that killed at least 275 people and injured around 900.