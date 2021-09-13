Nuns in Kerala Stage Walkout Protesting Priest’s Speech Against Muslims

Even as the ‘Narcotic Jihad’ comment by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt is creating ripples in Kerala, four nuns from Kuravilangad in Kottayam accused another Christian priest of delivering a hate speech against Muslims. The nuns walked out of the prayer service raising objections.

Notably, the nuns are those who had earlier come out in open to protest against rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. The nuns, addressing the media on Sunday, September 13, accused Rajeev, a priest belonging to the Third Order Regular of Saint Francis of Penance, of delivering a hate speech against Muslims during a prayer service at a chapel inside the St Francis Mission home at Kuravilangad on Sunday.

The nuns are Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Alphy Pallasseril, Ancitta Urumbil, and Josephine Viloonickal.