Nothing Wrong in Naming Kerala Campus After RSS Leader: Union Min

Amid the controversy over naming the new campus of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Kerala after Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, a RSS idealogue, Union Minister V Muraleedharan supported the Centre’s decision and said that there is nothing wrong in naming the institute after a “patriot.”

On Sunday, 6 December, when reporters asked him about the decision, he said, "What is wrong in naming an institute after a patriot?,” PTI reported.

Elaborating on his statement, he said that Golwalkar was a zoology professor in Banaras University and “asked how the famous Nehru trophy boat race was named after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.”

"Has Nehru ever participated in any sports activity?" he further asked.