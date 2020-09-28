‘Not Possible to Defer Civil Services Exam Further’: UPSC to SC

UPSC has been told by the court to file an affidavit by Tuesday, with the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) told the Supreme Court on Monday, 28 September, that it would not be possible to defer the civil services preliminary exams beyond 4 October.

"It is impossible to agree to petitioners. It was supposed to be held on 30 September. Thereafter, it was deferred to 4 October. Deferment would nullify the objective of conducting the exam for four arms of government," the advocate appearing for UPSC was quoted as saying.