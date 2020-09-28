‘Not Possible to Defer Civil Services Exam Further’: UPSC to SC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) told the Supreme Court on Monday, 28 September, that it would not be possible to defer the civil services preliminary exams beyond 4 October.
"It is impossible to agree to petitioners. It was supposed to be held on 30 September. Thereafter, it was deferred to 4 October. Deferment would nullify the objective of conducting the exam for four arms of government," the advocate appearing for UPSC was quoted as saying.
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by UPSC aspirants calling for a postponement of the exams in view of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the flood situation in various parts of the country.
The central recruiting agency has been told by the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari to file an affidavit by Tuesday, with the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
