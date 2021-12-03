'Not a Subject for Politics': Health Min Mandaviya on O2-Related COVID-19 Deaths

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, 3 December, asked the Opposition parties to stop politicising the oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave.
"Sadly, even in such a situation, many people did not refrain from playing politics... I appeal, take note of our honest efforts. This is not a subject of politics," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The health minister stated that despite the Centre writing to the states thrice, requesting data on oxygen-related deaths, only Punjab had reported four suspected deaths due to the lack of the life-saving gas.
Reports claiming an acute paucity of oxygen had emerged from various parts of the country during the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media platforms were inundated with desperate appeals for oxygen cylinders and concentrators for ailing patients during the months of April and May.
Many hospitals at the time, including prominent ones in Delhi, had put out SOS calls for oxygen, as patients with severe disease were left gasping for breath on a dwindling supply of the gas.
"No deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/UTs,” the government of India had told the Rajya Sabha in July.
