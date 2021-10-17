'No Jobs Here...': Kin of UP, Bihar Migrant Workers Killed in J&K, Share Grief

"If we had employment opportunities here, why would we even go so far away from home to work?" asks the brother of Sageer Ahmad from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Sageer Ahmad, a resident of mohalla Sarai Hisamuddin of Saharanpur, was a migrant worker who had gone all the way to Kashmir to earn a living by doing wood carving work.



On Saturday, 17 October, he was fired at and killed by terrorists in Litter village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Ahmed was a father to four girls and one boy. His wife too had passed away some time ago. Inadequate employment options seem to have forced Ahmed's son to travel out of town to earn a living, as well.

Ahmed's brother wonders, with this loss, how will the family continue to make ends meet? Pointing out that Ahmed's daughter too is to be married, he seeks a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the government for the slew of expenses that are soon to plummet on them.

He also asks for the government's help in bringing Ahmed's body back home.