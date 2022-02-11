Supertech Twin Towers Demolition in May 2022: How Will It Be Razed?

Nearly 20 months after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the 32-storey Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93-A, the process has finally been initiated by authorities.

While the razing of the controversial building has been slated for 22 May, the process will begin on 20 February with the review of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by various departments/stakeholders.

When exactly will the building be razed? What are the precautionary measures that will be taken during the demolition? Here's all you need to know.