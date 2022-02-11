Supertech Twin Towers Demolition in May 2022: How Will It Be Razed?

The 32-storey Supertech Twin Towers in Noida will be demolished on 22 May. What is the procedure?
Nearly 20 months after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the 32-storey Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93-A, the process has finally been initiated by authorities.
While the razing of the controversial building has been slated for 22 May, the process will begin on 20 February with the review of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by various departments/stakeholders.
When exactly will the building be razed? What are the precautionary measures that will be taken during the demolition? Here's all you need to know.
What steps will be taken before the demolition?
The following measures are to be taken:
Safety measures of the residents in neighbouring apartments – ATS Village and Emerald Court
Structural analysis of the buildings
Insurance cover for damages
Water sprinklers for dust mitigation to be used – for patients with dust allergies, asthma, and other breathing problems
What exactly is the process of demolition?
M/s Edifice Engineering is expected to start the process in the next 10-12 days.
In the next 3 months the following preparation is to be done before demolition:
Removal of windows, doors, brick works, etc.
Drilling holes in columns for accommodating explosives.
When will the explosives go off?
According to the authorities, the explosives will be used on 22 May. The demolition company says it will take 6-8 seconds to bring the building down. The dust, however, might take longer to settle down.
The exact time is yet to be intimated.
How long will it take for the debris to be removed?
While the date for demolition is 22 May, the debris is to be removed in the two to three months after that.
How will the debris from the site be treated?
The debris is to be transported as per the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste rules.
What measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the residents in the neighbouring apartments?
For the pre, during, and post demolition care, the following will need to be evaluated:
Process of demolition
Safety measures
Evacuation
Why are the residents of the neighbouring apartments concerned?
ATS Village and the Supertech Emerald Court towers are only 9 meters away and residents worry the buildings may face structural damages during the demolition.
Who all are the stakeholders in the decision-making process?
Pollution Control Board
Fire Department
Explosives Department
Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)
Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)
Central Building Research Institute (CBRI)
Roorkee Police
Emerald Court