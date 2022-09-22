Noida Assault Case: HC Grants Bail To Alleged BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi

BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi. Representational image.
(Photo: Instagram/Shrikant Tyagi)
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 22 September, granted bail to alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi. He is expected to walk out of jail on Friday.
Tyagi was jailed for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida's Omaxe Society during an altercation.
The bail application has been accepted under the Gangster Act.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
