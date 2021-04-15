Noida Airport Gets Security Clearance From Aviation Ministry

Noida International Airport has received approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
The airport will be developed in Jewar, located in Greater Noida, said officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.
The BCAS, comes under the ministry of civil aviation. It is the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in the country.
In a tweet SP Goyal, additional chief secretary to UP chief minister said, "A great news! The security clearance and vetting for Phase I of the Noida International Airport has been received from BCAS also, and has already been received from the other regulating authorities."
Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG has officially received security clearance from the central government to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar.
"Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got the security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar," SP Goyal tweeted.
In the first phase, a total of 1,334 hectares of land will be acquired. While 1,365 hectares will be acquired in the second phase, 1,318 hectares in phase 3 and 735 hectares in phase 4.
A report by PTI suggests that the project will cover more than 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), a nodal agency which will monitor the project, have decided to hire an agency for two years "to assist it in organising big events where VIPs and higher dignitaries are expected to attend. This will help us make proper arrangements at a short notice,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.
