Nodeep Kaur Granted Bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday, 26 February, granted bail to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur in the third case against her, the only one awaiting bail, Bar and Bench reported.
The bail plea filed by her counsels was listed for Friday after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo moto cognisance of the case.
After the activist claimed that she had been severely beaten up at a police station in Sonipat at the time of her arrest last month, her counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the court had asked the State of Haryana to put her medical reports on record and had posted her bail application for hearing on Friday.
According to PTI, she has also reportedly claimed that her medical examination was not conducted, which is in violation with Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Kaur, who is currently in Karnal jail, has alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities since her arrest, but the police have denied these accusations.
She had three cases lodged against her, including her involvement of protests for workers' rights in the Kundli Industrial Area. She has been granted bail in two of the three cases. Bail for the third was awaiting, in which she was charged with Section 307 (attempt to murder).
In her bail plea, Kaur has reportedly said she was falsely named as an accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.
According to Kaur, a team from Kundli police station reached the site of the protests and grabbed her by her hair and dragged her to the side. She was then arrested by the police, taken to the police station where there was no woman police official present and was beaten up by police officials, the plea alleges.
Kaur’s sister Rajvir had claimed that the arrested activist had been thrashed by the Haryana Police on her private parts. However, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa denied Rajvir’s allegations of sexual assault and called them “baseless”.
(With inputs from PTI and Bar and Bench.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 26 Feb 2021,11:24 AM IST