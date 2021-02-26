Nodeep Kaur Granted Bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday, 26 February, granted bail to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur in the third case against her, the only one awaiting bail, Bar and Bench reported.

The bail plea filed by her counsels was listed for Friday after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo moto cognisance of the case.

After the activist claimed that she had been severely beaten up at a police station in Sonipat at the time of her arrest last month, her counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the court had asked the State of Haryana to put her medical reports on record and had posted her bail application for hearing on Friday.