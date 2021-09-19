Punjab Appoints 8,500 Nodal Officers to Monitor Stubble Burning

Garg said a control room in each district has also been set up for monitoring the stubble burning incidents, uploading of the data to mobile apps to the dashboard, and preparation and submission of action taken reports to different quarters.

The state government has embarked upon a programme for management of paddy straw, without burning, by the farmers.

A total of 76,626 subsidised agro-machines or equipment have been supplied to the farmers, cooperative societies, panchayats, and Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme in the past three years.