Stubble Burning Worsens Delhi Air Pollution, But Is There A Plan?

Shorbori Purkayastha | (Photo: The Quint)

Delhi-NCR's air pollution levels are spiking again – going from poor to hazardous – as Punjab and Haryana record higher number of stubble burning incidents this season, so far, compared to the same period last year. As of 19 October, different parts of the capital recorded pollution levels between 150-300, with the winds from the northwest bringing pollutants from farm fires and exacerbating the already poor air quality in the city. It's the same story year after year, but is there any plan to address it?

Recently, even the SC had to step in and appoint a one-man panel consisting of Justice Lokur to monitor state initiatives to curb stubble burning, while the Delhi government and the Centre are looking at 'Pusa Decomposer' – a fungi capsule developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), to prevent stubble burning. But how does it work and will it help? Tune in to The Big Story!