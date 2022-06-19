Reform Long-Pending, Won't Be Rolled Back: Military Officials On Agnipath Scheme

Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary of the department of military affairs announced on Sunday, 19 June, that there will be no rollback of the Agnipath scheme. Puri was addressing a press conference alongside top officers from the army, navy and air force.

“No roll back. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to make the country young. You know how many casualties come from high altitude areas just due to health reasons? You will understand why it’s so important to have young people (in the army),” Lt General Puri said.

Lt General Puri further emphasised the need to have young and tech-savvy people in the military.

“By 2030, half of India’s population will be below the age of 25. We wanted to create a good mix of young people (who are) filled with enthusiasm and energy along with experienced serving soldiers,” he said.