After Clash, Haryana CM Cancels Visit to Farmers’ Meet in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Kaimla village near Karnal for the Kisan Mahapanchayat has been cancelled after protesting farmers were tear-gassed by the police, reported NDTV.

According to a report by NDTV, “Cellphone footage from the spot showed police firing tear gas shells, water cannons at farmers who are trying to enter the village.”