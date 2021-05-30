Karni Sena Now Has a Problem With Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’

After raising issues over and protesting against films like Padmaavat and Manikarnika, the Karni Sena is now challenging the makers of Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.
As the title suggests, Prithviraj is a period film based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. According to reports, filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena has demanded that the title of the film be changed. “How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him,” Rathore is quoted to have said.
The Sena has also demanded that they be shown the film before it is officially released. Rathore threatened the makers of Prithviraj with similar consequences to what was faced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose Padmaavaat had to delay its release and face protests with the group demanding a title change, besides other cuts in the film.
Prithviraj was officially announced back in 2019 on Akshay Kumar’s birthday. The actor had tweeted about the film with a post that said, “Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.”
The makers of Prithviraj, Yash Raj Films, have not responded to the protests by the Karni Sena yet. The film is scheduled to release on 5 November, 2021.
