‘No One Helped’: Kerala Mother Who Announced ‘Organs for Sale’

Many will still remember the heartbreaking scenes that emerged from Kochi a few months ago when a woman, who was evicted from her rented house with her five children, stood on the road holding a placard announcing that her organs were for sale. Santhi’s plight in drawing attention to her homeless family and ailing children had shaken the city, paving the way for the state government and many private associations to come forward to help.

However, the family which had gone back to their rented house following official intervention now lives along National Highway 966A at Mulavukad, the same road on which they stood last September. Speaking to The News Minute (TNM), the family alleges that they are forced to live on the road as they did not receive the promised help.