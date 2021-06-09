Hawala Heist: BJP Kerala Unravels, Embarrasses National Leaders

When the national leadership of BJP appointed 49-year-old K Surendran as president of the party's Kerala unit in February 2020, he was the most popular second-rung leader of the saffron spectrum. An aggressive leader from Ulliyeri in North Kerala's Kozhikode district, he also had the image of an anti-corruption crusader.

But now, thanks to Surendran, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala state unit is faced with an unprecedented image crisis. Apart from bribery charges levelled against him, a multi-crore hawala deal, purportedly mooted under Surendran’s watch is at the heart of the political storm.