No, That’s Not Pakistan’s Flag on Kerala MLA’s Car

Upon a reverse image search on the picture, we found a tweet with the same claim in 2016. When we used relevant keywords on Twitter, we found that several users back then had claimed that the car carried the flag of Pakistan and it went viral.

Upon a closer look at the flag, we found that the flag is not of Pakistan but of IUML. The IUML (which is commonly referred to as the ‘League’ in Kerala) is recognised by the Election Commission as a state party in Kerala and the organisation is an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

While Pakistan’s flag has a white border and the crescent moon and the star are facing right, in the IUML flag, the crescent moon and star are facing left and the entire flag is green in colour.