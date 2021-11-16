No Issues With Non-Veg Food, Unhygienic Food at Stalls Only Concern: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Monday, 15 November, said the state government did not have any problem with the different food habits of people but was only concerned about 'unhygienic' food being sold from food stalls, PTI reported.

His comments came days after the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) had issued verbal instructions to ensure that all non-vegetarian food, including eggs, be removed from 'public display' at food stalls.

"Some people eat vegetarian food, some people eat non-vegetarian food, the BJP government does not have any problem with it. There have been demands to remove particular 'larries' (carts) from the road," he said while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programme at Bandhani village in Anand district, as per PTI.