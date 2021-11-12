Non-Veg Food, Stalls to Be Removed From Public Display: Vadodara Civic Body

Representative picture of a meat shop
(Photo: iStock/ Altered by The Quint)
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday, 11 November, issued verbal instructions to ensure that all non-vegetarian food, including eggs, should be removed from 'public display' at food stalls.
This has been done to 'respect religious sentiments' and 'avoid traffic snarls.'
Standing Committee Chairman of the VMC Hitendra Patel told The Indian Express that he commanded that:
He added that the move has also been made in order to ensure that no "religious sentiments" are hurt.
Patel’s orders came a day after Rajkot city mayor asked the VMC to ensure that non-vegetarian food stalls should remain strictly within the hawking zones, and should steer clear of the main road.
"A majority of people feel disgusted while passing by these carts because of its smell and many also hang chicken outside," Rajkot Mayor Pradeep Dav told The Times of India, while speaking about his decision.
Vendors have been asked to adhere to the instructions within 15 days, or face penalties, Patel told The Indian Express.
In October, during the Navratri festivities, a number of Hindutva outfits had compelled meat shops to shut down in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Times of India)
